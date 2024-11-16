Father kills 14-year-old son for skipping school and neglecting studies in Bengaluru: Report

The Bengaluru police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 14-year-old son, Tejas, reportedly over his refusal to attend school and study. The KS Layout police have registered a case.(.)

The incident, which took place on Friday night, has shocked the city. As reported by Deccan Herald, the father was upset with Tejas for skipping school, neglecting his studies, and associating with what he deemed a "bad company."

A police officer according to DH said, “The motive behind the murder appears to be the victim not attending school or studying”.

The KS Layout police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

Murder over property money

In another incident, a 44-year-woman was murdered by her son over refusal to share property money in Bengaluru. Jayamma, originally from Tamil Nadu, had recently sold a property, but tensions mounted when she refused to share the money with Umesh, an autorickshaw driver. This dispute reportedly became the motive for the crime.

Jayamma's elder son, who lives in Anekal and works as a driver with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), was not involved in the incident.

Umesh went to his mother’s home around 8 pm on the evening of the murder, and a heated argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Umesh allegedly punched her in the face and then strangled her, ending her life. Suresh, the nephew, reportedly assisted Umesh during the incident.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man, Karthik Bhatt, allegedly killed his wife and young child before ending his own life. Bhatt reportedly died after stepping in front of a train near Kalapur railway station around noon on November 8, news agency PTI reported.

