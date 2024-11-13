Menu Explore
Bengaluru woman refuses property money to son, killed; son and nephew arrested

ByHT News Desk
Nov 13, 2024 02:21 PM IST

Jayamma, originally from Tamil Nadu, had recently sold a property, but tensions mounted when she refused to share the money with Umesh, an autorickshaw driver.

The brutal murder of 44-year-old woman, a small-time financier who lived alone in Bengaluru's Hongasandra, has been solved with the arrest of her son and nephew, The New Indian Express reported.

Representational Image
Representational Image

According to the report, investigators allege that Jayamma’s younger son, Umesh, and her nephew, Suresh, killed her on the night of November 8, in a shocking case sparked by a family dispute over property.

Murder over property dispute

Jayamma, originally from Tamil Nadu, had recently sold a property, but tensions mounted when she refused to share the money with Umesh, an autorickshaw driver, the report added. This dispute reportedly became the motive for the crime.

Jayamma's elder son, who lives in Anekal and works as a driver with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), was not involved in the incident.

Umesh went to his mother’s home around 8 pm on the evening of the murder, and a heated argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Umesh allegedly punched her in the face and then strangled her, ending her life. Suresh, the nephew, reportedly assisted Umesh during the incident.

Jayamma, who had been separated from her husband for 20 years, lived with her younger son, while relations with her elder son had reportedly been strained. Concerned when Jayamma didn’t answer her calls, a friend arrived to check on her. With help from the landlord, who had a spare key, they entered to find her deceased, news agency PTI reported.

The Bommanahalli police quickly launched an investigation, leading to the arrests of both Umesh and Suresh.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man, Karthik Bhatt, allegedly killed his wife and young child before ending his own life. Bhatt reportedly died after stepping in front of a train near Kalapur railway station around noon on November 8, news agency PTI reported.

Initially unidentified due to the condition of the body, police eventually connected a two-wheeler key found nearby to a vehicle, leading to Bhatt's identity.

(Also Read: Man stabs wife, child to death in Karnataka, dies by suicide later; Financial pressures suspected to be the cause)

