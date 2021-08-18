Fearing complications, Covid infected couple dies by suicide in Karnataka

Fearing complications after showing symptoms of Covid-19, a couple died by suicide at Baikampady in Mangaluru on Tuesday, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Before ending their lives, the 40-year-old man had sent an audio message to the top cop and a few of his friends, Kumar added.

In the audio clip, the couple purportedly said that they were showing symptoms of Covid-19 for the last seven days, and fearing complications, had decided not to seek treatment.

According to the police, since the 35-year-old woman’s eyesight was deteriorating, and both were facing difficulty in breathing, the couple decided to die by suicide.

The commissioner said he tried to trace the couple and even sent a team to their apartment but the duo were found dead by then. Police also recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by the wife, from the apartment.

“As we see people losing eyesight and other organs because of Black Fungus infection followed by Covid-19, I fear that the same thing might happen to me, as I am getting symptoms and could sense changes in my body,” the woman wrote in her suicide note.

“My husband is also showing symptoms of Covid-19 from the last three days, and in this situation, we have come to a decision that we don’t want to live any further. My father, mother and brother have got infected with Covid and they recovered. My mother suffered a lot and I don’t want to give them any difficulty in carrying out our funeral,” the suicide note added.The couple in their note also requested that their belongings be distributed to the poor, people aware of the developments said.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said: “More than 2.8 million people have recovered from the disease. The couple had lack of information. I urge people to get tested if they are detected with Covid symptoms. No one should panic and until the vaccination drive is completed, Covid guidelines must be followed.”

(Those under stress and experiencing suicidal tendency can contact Arogya Sahayavani on 104, or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)