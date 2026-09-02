Bengaluru, An FIR has been registered against a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing her four-month-old twin daughters before attempting to take her own life, police said on Wednesday.

FIR against woman for killing two daughters in Bengaluru

The incident occurred at their home in Vajarahalli on Tuesday, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Uma Devi was residing with her husband Ramalingappa, their twin daughters and mother-in-law. Her husband was engaged in a real estate business, police said.

According to the police, in his complaint, Ramalingappa stated that he had married Devi in 2002 and they had been leading a cordial married life. As they had no children, they underwent IVF treatment. Following the treatment, Devi became pregnant and gave birth to twin girls on May 5, 2026.

The complainant said that about one-and-a-half months after the delivery, Devi began showing a lack of interest in children and repeatedly said that they should be admitted to an ashram. She also began behaving abnormally, a senior police officer said.

She was provided psychiatric treatment at Raghavendra Hospital and NIMHANS.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Doctors reportedly informed the family that her behaviour was due to postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance following childbirth, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors reportedly informed the family that her behaviour was due to postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance following childbirth, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On September 1, when Ramalingappa returned home in the afternoon, he found that Devi had locked herself inside a room. After opening the door, he found her attempting to hang herself with a veil around her neck and rescued her, the officer said.

The twin girls were found dead inside the same room. Doctors at Shankar Hospital examined the children and suspected that they had died due to drowning, police said.

The complainant alleged that Devi killed the children, resulting in their deaths, and subsequently attempted to take her own life.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against his wife under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Talaghattapura police station, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.