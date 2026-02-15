Bengaluru, Five people died in a collision involving a car and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus near Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city, police said on Sunday. Five killed in a road accident in Karnataka

The incident occurred on Saturday midnight when the car, heading towards Bengaluru, allegedly hit the divider and crossed over to the opposite lane before colliding with an oncoming bus.

According to police, the impact of the accident was so severe that the four occupants of the car died on the spot, while the other, who was critically injured, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Officials suspect the car was speeding and the driver might have lost control, leading to the accident. The car was severely damaged in the accident.

The deceased were all youngsters aged 17-22 years and residents of Doddabballapura.

However, all 43 passengers on board the bus escaped without any major injuries.

Following the accident, the bus passengers were shifted to another bus for their onward journey.

Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy said the cause of the accident will be investigated, and it will be examined whether the driver of the car and its occupants had consumed alcohol.

"We have gathered blood samples and have sent them to FSL for tests. Their background is also being verified," he told reporters.

The mother of one of the victims, told reporters that her son had told her that he was going to a temple and would be late.

"I have lost a son, who had come of age... He was working as a CCTV camera operator. They are friends, I don't know whose car it is," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.