Flights to be partially suspended at Bengaluru airport during Aero India Show.

The management of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport announced there will be a partial suspension of flights every day between February 8 and 17, during the Aero India Show in the city. The management also urged the flyers to check with their airlines regarding the rescheduling of flights and plan accordingly.

A post in the official handle of Bengaluru airport read, “There will be partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 impacting commercial flight schedules between 08 -17 February,2023.”

Between February 8 and 11, the flights will be suspended from 9am to 12 pm and 2pm to 5pm due to the rehearsals at Yelahanka air force station. On February 13, the flights will be suspended from 9am to 12pm. On February 14 and 15, the flights will be suspended from 12pm to 2.30pm. On February 16 and 17, flights will be suspended from 9.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm.

Last week, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) announced a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food around 10km radius of the venue. However, the civic body later relaxed the curbs on non-vegetarian food and allowed the restaurants to sell chicken, fish and meat. However, the ban on the sale of and slaughtering of chicken, fish and meat remained unchanged.

The Aero India show will be conducted between February 13 and 17 at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru

