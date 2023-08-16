Foolish to scrap National Education Policy in Karnataka, says ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government's decision to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) and implement the State Education Policy (SEP) is a foolish one. He also alleged that the decision of the Congress government will affect the future of children in the state.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai told news agency ANI, “The National Education Policy was deliberated for several years and then it was brought to the implementation. It was designed by the top experts of this country for better education structure. It gives freedom of choice to the students and allows them to select their area of interest. It is nothing but foolish to ignore this well drafted policy.”

Bommai said that the students might revolt against the move of the Congress government in Karnataka. “The government can consider minor changes to the policy, but it is pointless to scrap the whole idea. This is going to trouble the future of students and even they might revolt against the move. Congress should not indulge in doing politics with the future of our students,” he added.

On Monday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the NEP will be scrapped from next academic year in the state. He said, “NEP has to be abolished after making some necessary preparations. There was no time for preparations this year. By the time the election results came in and the government was formed, the academic year had already started. This year NEP will be continued as it should not cause problems to students in the middle of an academic year.”

In August 2021, Karnataka was the first state to adopt NEP in higher education. However, during the assembly elections in May, the Congress had promised to scrap the NEP in its poll manifesto. During the recent budget session of the state legislature, Siddaramaiah had said that it will be replaced by a state education policy.

