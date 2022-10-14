Forest officials charged with murdering tribal man

Murder and other serious charges have been levelled against 17 forest department staff in Mysuru district after a tribal man died allegedly due to torture in their custody, police said on Thursday.

Police said the forest department had nabbed three people, who belong to a tribal community, from Hosahalli Haadi (colony) on Monday over charges of illegally hunting and later selling deer meat.

But during the interrogation, the three people in custody gave out the name of Kariappa, who was allegedly the main culprit involved in the hunting of the protected species, leading to his arrest.

“But while in the custody of forest officials, Kariappa complained of chest pain and was shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru,” according to people aware of the developments. Kariappa died on Tuesday and the tribals alleged that he was tortured by the department personnel.

Following complaint, a case of murder and illegal detention has been registered against 17 forest personnel, including range forest officer (RFO) and deputy of Gundre forest zone, in Antarsante police station.

M Ravi Prasad, superintendent of police, who is investigating the crime, said a case has been registered following the complaint by the deceased’s son. “As it is custodial death, the government will hand over the case to the CID as per procedure. The body has been sent for autopsy and CID officers will investigate the case,” he said.

The district police have not initiated any enquiry, he added.

Hundreds of people from the tribal community protested outside Gundre range forest office and demanded the suspension of forest officers and to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased. The protest was withdrawn after an FIR was registered against the forest officer and staff.

The FIR has named Gundre forest zone RFO MN Amritesh, his deputy and at 15 others in a case of murder and illegal detention.

“The forest department officials and staff came to our house on Monday night, dragged my sister and me outside our home, hurled abuses and threatened us with consequences if we did not share our father’s whereabouts. They threatened to shoot me and my family, pour petrol and burn our house down,” Satish, Kariappa’s son, told HT.

On the same day at 2.30 pm, Kariappa, who was inside the forest, was dragged away by the forest staff. “At 6.30 pm on Tuesday, DRFO Karthik Yadav called one of his relatives, Ravi, and asked him to take Kariappa back. When Ravi went to forest office, Kariappa was seriously ill due to the torture given by the forest department,” Satish added.

Ravi refused to bring Kariappa home and that’s when the forest department officials decided to take the alleged poacher to the hospital.

RFO Amritesh denied torturing the deceased.

“Kariappa was a heart patient and might have died of the same illness. Forest officials shifted him to hospital without delay and the autopsy report would reveal everything,” he said.

“If the post-mortem examination confirms that Kariappa died due to assault, legal action will be initiated against the guilty,” Ratnambika, the Tehsildar of HD Kote, said on Thursday.

“Kariappa died due to assault by forest officials. Atrocities by forest and police have become common now and many such cases go unnoticed. I urge the state government for a thorough higher-level probe and guilty should be punished. I demand that a compensation of ₹50 lakh be paid to the family,” Mutthaiah, the general secretary of the state Adivasi sangha, told HT.

