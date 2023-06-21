Karnataka: BBMP files complaint against ex-BJP MLA for ‘hindering’ demolition

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday filed a complaint against former BJP MLA Nandiesh Reddy, for his alleged unruly behaviour with a driver of an earthmover vehicle engaged in encroachment removal on Monday, BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said. The commissioner alleged that Reddy climbed atop the vehicle and snatched the keys from the driver. The civic body began its demolition drive in Bengaluru to clear encroachments of storm water drains (SWD) before the monsoon begins. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Tushar Girinath said he has instructed filing of a criminal case against anyone who obstructs the demolition operation of the civic body. (HT Archives)

Talking to the media on Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said he has instructed to file a criminal case against anyone who obstructs the demolition operation of the civic body. “A complaint has been filed against Nandiesh Reddy at Mahadevapura police station, who obstructed the work of BBMP officers during the BBMP Rajkaluve encroachment clearance operation. Local zonal authorities have been instructed to file a complaint,” a BBMP official said.

On Monday, the BBMP officials demolished parts of an SWD encroached on by a residential property called Ferns City in Doddanekundi. Residents of Ferns City protested against the demolition, alleging that their homes were being targeted while the bigger complexes and offices such as Bagmane Tech Park were being spared from the demolitions.

Reddy, who also joined the protest, allegedly climbed atop the earthmover vehicle and snatched the keys, asking officials to stop the demolition drive. Reddy allegedly returned the keys after several media persons at the spot raised objections. “Demolishing homes and properties in Fern City will push people onto the streets,” he told mediapersons, adding that the BBMP should first remove stormwater drain obstructions.

“BJP has a lot of support here and Congress might have instructed to demolish buildings in such areas. All we are saying is that they follow proper procedure. We agree that you have to demolish places where the rajakaluves are,” Nandiesh told reporters.

BBMP had identified a compound wall, clubhouse building, swimming pool, STP, and the compound wall within Fern City, illegally constituted on 200 metres of the stormwater drain. However, following the drive, owners of Fern City held up a Court stay order to block further encroachment drives and the construction of stormwater drains.

Meanwhile, the civic body has halted its drive to remove encroachments on stormwater drains following the rains on Tuesday, BBMP officials said. The BBMP was scheduled to remove encroachments in Doddanekundi and Panathur on Tuesday.

The anti-encroachment drive began after heavy rains hit the silicon city in August and September last year, bringing Bengaluru to its knees. Encroachments on storm water drains in several areas were seen as the key reason for the flooding. The demolition drive was halted earlier this year due to the Assembly elections.

On June 15, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath set a 15-day deadline to remove the encroachments where orders were passed by the tehsildar.