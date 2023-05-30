Karnataka: Four drown in Ramanathapura lake while returning from weekend trip

The fire brigade personnel on Monday recovered two bodies of the four young men who drowned in Ramanathapura lake near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district on Sunday. The bodies of the other two were found late Sunday night.

According to officials, a group of four young men went to Nandi hills in two bikes for a ride in the morning. While returning all the four decided to swim in a lake in Ramanathapura.

But while swimming,one of them identified as Tauhid started drowning. The others who tried to rescue him also drowned in the process.

The deceased have been identified as Tauhid, Sheikh Thomar, Faizal and Shahid - all aged between 18 to 21 and natives of RT Nagar in Bengaluru. The villagers noticed two bikes parked beside the lake and their clothes. The villagers informed the police when the owners of the bikes did not return even at night.

The fire brigade personnel fished out two bodies at nightand all four dead bodies were handed over to their relatives after autopsy, conducted at Devanahalli government hospital on Monday.

‘’The tragedy occurred at around 4 pm on Sunday. Soon after the incident we rushed to the spot. We summoned the fire brigade personnel to find the bodies,” Vishwanathapura police inspector B Nagaraju told HT. After four hours of search two bodies were fished out by fire brigade personnel. On Monday morning the two bodies were taken out and handed over to the relatives, he added.

A case has been registered at Vishwanathapura police station and investigation is on, police inspector said.