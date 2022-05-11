Frame political reservation for OBCs in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah
- Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah urged CM Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state prior to conducting the impending local body elections.
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state, and present the report to the Supreme Court with a request to conduct local body elections based on it.
Noting that this is the only solution for the state to resolve the issue after the Apex Court Judgement, the former CM said to prevent injustice to the backward classes, the government should discuss with the legal experts, take the opposition parties into confidence and have to be ready for the legal fight.
Siddaramaiah's statement comes in the backdrop of the Top Court on Tuesday directing the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to issue a poll programme for local bodies within two weeks.
The apex court said the ongoing activity of delimitation or formation of the ward cannot be a legitimate ground to be set forth by any authority to not discharge its Constitutional obligation in notifying the election programme at the opportune time and to ensure that the elected body is installed before the expiry of five-year term of the outgoing body.
The bench has said its order and directions are not limited to Madhya Pradesh but to all the states/Union Territories and the respective election commission to abide by the same without fail, to uphold the constitutional mandate. Faced with the possibility of local body polls that were due being announced after this Supreme Court order, Bommai had said he has instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order, as it would be applicable to the state too.
Pointing out that the Supreme Court in 2010 had ordered that the reservation policy for employment and education cannot be applied for political representation and the policy for political representation should be framed after collecting exhaustive data through backward classes commission and applying the triple test formula, Siddaramaiah said the SC has reiterated the same thing.
SC has reiterated that if the revised political reservation policy is not available now, declare all the constituencies as general except that of SC & ST reserved seats, he said, "It is unfortunate that BJP is delaying to seek legal remedy even though the Supreme Court has said this judgement is applicable to all the States."
Noting that the Supreme Court, in its previous order, has allowed the States to give the already available data to the new commission, the Congress Legislature Party said, the commission can analyse this data and can give interim recommendations.
"BJP is wasting time even though the Supreme Court has given some solution to the issue. I had raised this and warned several months ago," he said. Recalling that during his tenure as CM, the government had conducted an exhaustive door-to-door Social, Educational and Economic Survey through Backward Classes Commission, Siddaramaiah said, "this has accurate data of political representation of people of all castes and there is no need for separate survey like other States."
"The Supreme Court has always asked for exhaustive and reliable data in cases related to reservation. Our door-to-door Social, Educational and Economic Survey is the answer for the same," he added.
Assaulted for speaking English in Delhi, alleges tattoo artist
New Delhi: A 27-year-old tattoo artist from Dehradun has alleged that a man assaulted, hurled racial slurs, and also got his dog to attack him for “speaking English” at a grocery store in South Delhi's Khirki Extension last week. A case was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station over the assault. The tattoo artist, Anshuman Thapa, said Thapa suffered dog bites and had to undergo surgery.
Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
Dehradun: A magnitude 4.6 earthquake at a depth of five kilometres hit eastern Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district around 10.03 am on Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months. Earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 2.8 and 4.1 have hit the state's Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Chamoli districts since January this year.
Batch of ’22: Missed out on OG DU life, say students
It was when college had just begun in 2019 that a new set of students took admission in Delhi University, to feel and live what's popularly called as college life. Now, as farewell parties take place in various colleges, most final-year students say, “We have barely got the real DU deal!”
Punjab man held for putting up Khalistan flags at Himachal assembly
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday arrested one of the two accused of putting up Khalistan flags at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha gate and scrawling graffiti on its boundary wall. Alias Raju, Harbir Singh, 30, a resident of Ward No 1, Sugar Mill Road, Morinda in Rupnagar district is being brought to Dharamshala and efforts are on to arrest his accomplice. Khalistan flags were put up at the Vidhan Sabha complex entry gate at Tapovan near Dharamshala on May 8.
Swiggy halts 'Genie' service in Bengaluru, stops Supr Daily in 5 cities
Lack of enough delivery personnel has resulted in food delivery major Swiggy temporarily shutting down its "Genie" service in three cities, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This is due to a spike in demand across these metropolitan cities coming for the various services Swiggy offers, like Instamart, the instant grocery delivery service, and 'genie', among others.
