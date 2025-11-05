New start for Bengaluru’s suburban rail? Fresh tenders invited for Corridor-2 after L&T exit

The execution of Bengaluru’s ambitious suburban railway project has hit a fresh roadblock after major contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) withdrew from contracts for key corridors, prompting the implementing agency Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) to invite fresh tenders for Corridor-2 (Mallige Line) to complete the remaining civil works. The 148 km Bengaluru suburban rail proposal with four corridors has been a much delayed project, languishing for decades. (Getty Images / Representational Photo)

In a statement on Tuesday, K-RIDE said the move followed the “unilateral and illegal” termination of the contracts by L&T.

Under the new tender process, the work on Package-1 involves the design and construction of a 7.795 km elevated viaduct with ramps between Benniganahalli and Shettihalli, news agency PTI reported.

The package also includes a 1.20 km double-decked viaduct between Lottegollahalli and Yeshwanthpur, covering the Mattikere and Benniganahalli stations, with an 18-month deadline for completion.

The delay stems from longstanding issues that have plagued the ₹15,767-crore project. Earlier this year, Hindustan Times reported that L&T terminated the contracts for Corridors 2 and 4, citing inadequate land hand-over and other impediments.

K-RIDE has now split the pending works into three packages and plans to invite bids shortly. According to the agency, the fresh tenders are essential to keep the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project (BSTP) moving and to fulfil its promise of decongesting the city’s roads through enhanced rail connectivity.

Meanwhile, officials are also juggling legal and logistical challenges, including arbitration with L&T, land-acquisition bottlenecks, and coordinating work with multiple agencies.

(With PTI inputs)

