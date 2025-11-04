Bengaluru man links AI powered bedroom light to Zerodha portfolio, room turns red when stocks fall

In a quirky fusion of technology and personal finance, a Bengaluru resident has created an artificial intelligence powered bedroom light system that shifts colours based on his stock market performance on Zerodha. The user, identified as Pankaj, showcased the amusing setup on X, instantly grabbing the attention of internet users. A Bengaluru man linked bedroom lights to his Zerodha portfolio. The setup turned red during losses and amused social media with witty reactions.(X/@the2ndfloorguy)

Pankaj posted, "My zerodha stock portfolio now controls my bedroom lights. It turns red when I lose money." His light setup visually communicates the market mood and his personal gains or losses. When the portfolio is in profit, the room glows green. When the market dips and losses appear, the light shifts to red.

Check out the post here:

Zerodha joins the fun

The post quickly went viral, receiving more than three lakh views in a short span. What made the moment even more memorable was the official response from Zerodha. The trading platform’s X account jumped into the comments and jokingly asked, "Used Kite Connect?" followed by a laughing emoji. The witty engagement added fuel to the trend and drew even more attention to the post.

Internet reacts

Social media users filled the post with light-hearted jokes and relatable humour, praising the clever idea while admitting that every investor has felt the same highs and lows.

Many found the concept relatable. One user wrote, "If I do this my room will always be red." Another joked, "My lights would have burnt out by now with how often they turn red." Someone else commented, "This is the most Bengaluru thing ever." Another user quipped, "Waiting for my fan to stop spinning when I get margin call." A playful comment read, "I need a bulb that shuts off completely when I invest in penny stocks." Someone added, "Next level pain indicator installed." Another user chimed in, "Bro living in real time market regret."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)