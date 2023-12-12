Fully support discussion on North Karnataka issues: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he fully supports discussion on issues facing North Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly.

Karnatak deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi airport, he said, "The government is ready to respond to any issues raised by either the ruling party members or the Opposition party members. We offer our full support for issues pertaining to the drought situation in North Karnataka. North Karnataka, Kitturu Karnataka, Old Mysuru Region are all integral parts of Karnataka and we are always open to discussing their issues."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ | Stamp Duty Bill passed in Belagavi Karnataka Assembly Winter Session

Asked about a bandh call given with regards to the division of Belagavi district, he said, "We will certainly think about it but only when if a proposal is put forward in the House."

Asked about his stance on the removal of Savarkar's photograph from the House, he said, "What was inside the two Houses belonged to the Speaker and the Chairperson".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Minister's ‘Muslim Speaker’ comment rocks Karnataka Assembly

Replying to a reporter's query on whether the BJP was wasting the House's time, he said he is not in favour of talking about other parties. (ANI)