Woman pours boiling water on ex-partner in Bengaluru, say police

A man is being treated at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after his girlfriend allegedly threw boiling water on him while he was asleep at Chamarajpet, police officials said on Tuesday.

Woman pours boiling water on man for marrying another woman. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, is a resident of Yarandahalli in Bommasandra. According to officials, the accused, identified as Jyoti Doddamani, was allegedly upset with Vijay after he got married to another woman.

Both (Jyoti and Vijay) hail from Afzalpur in the Kalaburagi district. Jyoti works as a nurse at a private hospital in Hanumanthanagar, while Vijay works in a clothing company in Chamarajpet. The police officials said the two had known each other for over four years, and their friendship is said to have turned into a romantic relationship after a few months of initially knowing each other.

According to police officials, Jyoti had married another man two years ago and kept this away from Vijay. The thirty-year-old victim, who came to know about her marital status a few months back, tried to distance himself from Jyoti. However, Jyoti insisted him on continuing their relationship and urged Vijay to marry her.

On May 5, Vijay got married to another woman in Kalaburagi and returned to Bengaluru on May 23. On the evening of May 25, Jyoti called Vijay to her residence in Chamarajpet and the two allegedly had a scuffle over the issue. The two later fell asleep.

At around 5 am on May 26, when Vijay was asleep, Jyoti boiled water and poured it on him. She also grabbed a beer bottle and hit Vijay with it, and locked the room before fleeing. Vijay, who was in pain, screamed for help, after which, the landlord found him and rushed him to Victoria Hospital.

A case has been registered against Jyoti at Chamarajpet police station and a search for her is underway, a police official said. “We have sent a team to look for the accused. We will nab her at the earliest. We have registered a case under Section 342, 326 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he said.

