Google ties up with Karnataka govt to support emerging local start-ups

Tech giant and search engine Google on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to support its vision to promote innovation and spur the growth of start-ups across the State.

In collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Google would work with women-led founders and start-ups across tier-2 and tier-3 cities to offer essential training, access to partners, expertise on Google’s suite of tools and technologies, along with knowledge and mentorship sessions in areas such as Cloud, User Experience, Android, Web, Product Strategy, Leadership and Marketing, said a statement from Google.

Google would extend also scholarships for Google career certificates to youth and job-seekers in digital skills such as IT support, project management, data analytics and support local schools, too, to promote the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship to children through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ programme.

