Bengaluru: Face recognition tech to replace smart cards at Namma Metro
- Bengaluru's Namma Metro will soon be using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence in place of smart cards, tokens and passes.
In a push to make processes hands-free in the IT hub of India, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) will reportedly replace smart cards, tokens and passes with face recognition technology at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates of the Namma Metro stations.
The BMRCL has partnered with tech giant Google and is in the process of introducing monthly passes by using artificial intelligence to scan faces.
Anjum Parwez, managing director of the BMRCL, was quoted as saying that passengers can soon walk through the AFC gates and it will automatically open after using the AI facial recognition tool.
The BMRCL had launched one-day and three-day passes on April 2 to increase the Namma Metro's ridership. The one-day passes were priced at Rs. 200, while the three-day passes are priced at Rs. 400.
However, there were few takers.
The BMRCL noted a strong demand for monthly passes and decided to introduce them with facial recognition technology so that multiple riders cannot use the same card simultaneously.
The BMRCL on Tuesday joined hands with Alphabet's Google by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, with Parwez telling reporters that the search engine operator will be providing real-time train movements on their Google Maps based on data provided by the rail corporation. This will help commuters know where a train is regardless of their location.
The metro's anticipated Phase 2 project, meanwhile, is on hold and will likely be delayed further due to civil work undertaken near KR Puram, like shifting of gas pipelines. This will affect the heavily congested Silk Board junction.
The BMRCL suspended boring work for Namma Metro 713 times due to unfavourable geological conditions. The difficult underground rocks and soil between Shivajinagar and MG road has also made it even more difficult for BMRCL to complete the Namma Metro’s phase 2 underground section.
Having finished only 40% tunnelling work thus far, the BMRCL said it would take the corporation another 1.5 years to complete the remaining tunnelling work, with Metro operations on the Pink Line to commence by 2025.
Sidhu road rage case: Justice delayed but delivered, says victim’s family on SC order
The family members of Gurnam Singh, 65, who lost Gurnam Singh's life 34 years ago in a road rage incident involving cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala, said that they are thankful to Almighty for the favourable order. The grandson of Gurnam Singh, Sabby recalled that Sidhu had reacted strongly when he was acquitted. “Take Sidhu's version. We can only say that we are thankful to God,” he added. Sidhu was an international cricketer when the incident took place.
LU students seek Dalit prof’s ouster, but teachers’ assn backs him
LUCKNOW The LU Teachers' Association on Thursday decided to throw its weight behind Lucknow University's Dalit professor, Ravi Kant Chandan, a day after he was allegedly attacked by a student on the campus. Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the Hindi department, who is in the news after his comments on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by a student on the university campus in the presence of a security guard.
Over 3,000 Char Dham yatra pilgrims stranded after Yamunotri highway caves in
Caving in of a 15-metre stretch of Yamunotri Highway between Rana Chatti and Sayana Chatti on Wednesday night led to an interruption in yatra towards Yamunotri Dham, officials said adding that over 3000 pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway. The total tally of deaths during the Char Dham yatra due to cardiac arrest and other medical reasons has reached 48 so far.
Police arrest Muslim leader for Neemuch violence, recommends NSA
Days after Neemuch town in Madhya Pradesh erupted in violence following an attempt by Hindu organisations to install an idol near a Muslim shrine, the state police on Thursday arrested the head of the town's Muslim Intejamia Committee and recommended that district collector Mayank Agrawal invoke the stringent National Security Act against him for his alleged provocative speeches. The administration seized the idol on Tuesday.
CM Bommai visits rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, announces key decisions
Development of valleys, desilting of drains, removing of bottlenecks and encroachment, increasing the number and capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city are some of the measures announced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to address the problems faced by rain-battered Bengaluru. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
