Bengaluru: Metro work delayed at KR Puram due to this reason
Bengaluru's Namma Metro work will likely be further delayed due to shifting of gas pipelines at Kadubeesanahalli and K R Puram. Metro work on the Silk Board to K R Puram line is part of its Phase 2 project, which is highly anticipated by the public as majority of the employees can have an easy and quick commute to work.
Many employees are eager to use the metro to go to their offices in the Marathalli, Sarjapur and other parts of north Bangalore as it will help cut down their daily travel time. The phase 2 project has however missed several deadlines in the past and the shifting of gas pipelines now is likely to slow down work further.
According to a report last month, only one section of the project will be made available to the public for travel this year, which stretches to about two kilometers on the purple line. Even this was supposed to be completed and made operational in March and is now expected to be open only before the year end.
This delay was also caused by civil work being undertaken near K R Puram. According to a report, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) had, during a meeting, communicated that the work on shifting the gas pipelines would be completed by October 2021.
The GAIL reportedly gave assurances to the BMRCL that work will be completed soon and such similar assurances have been given repeatedly by the authority in the four previous meetings held in the matter, including the most recent one on April 27.
BMRCL officials confirmed in a report that the shifting of utilities at the area will delay metro work. Deccan Herald quoted an official as saying that any further delay will have a direct impact on the project and that the BMRCL has sought expedition of the work.
