No more traffic woes? Bengaluru 1st city in India to tie up with Google
- Most of the traffic signals in the city will soon be optimized by this technology and this is expected to impact on a big scale.
Handling the traffic in Bengaluru with a massive number of vehicles on road has become a herculean task for Bengaluru traffic police and they have now come up with a new collaboration with technical giant Google to ease the traffic management. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy announced that this is the first time in the country for a police department to directly join hands with Google.
The police commissioner said, “We are proud to be partnered with Google to work on reducing traffic congestion and easy management of traffic in the city. This will impact millions of commuters in their daily life, in a better way. We have recently started a pilot project with Google to optimize the traffic lights configuration. This has already reduced signal waiting time for commuters.”
He also said that now they are trying to use the inputs from Google in every traffic issue in the city. “Google uses artificial intelligence to track driving trends in the city and it will recommend a revised plan for a day for traffic police. As per data provided by Google, on average, this has already reduced the 20% of wait time for commuters on the road. Not just the time, this will also save fuel and avoid unnecessary traffic congestion in the city” added the top official.
Most of the traffic signals in the city will soon be optimized by this technology and this is expected to impact on a big scale. He said, “At least one crore vehicles in the city will see the impact soon. Google will also show us real-time live road closures across the city so that the commuters can keep informed about the disruption. We also launched speed limits on Google maps and this will help us to deal with overspeeding vehicles in the city, digitally.”
In his visit to Bengaluru in June, Prime minister Narendra Modi had set a deadline of 40 months for the BJP government in Karnataka to decongest the heavy traffic by implementing various infrastructural projects across the city.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
