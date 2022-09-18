Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Got duped by a fraudster online? Bengaluru Police have an appeal for you

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022

The police also asked citizens to be aware of phone calls that appear to be from organisers of lucky draw contests in what could be a possible trap by fraudsters.

The top cop also said that the probability of getting back money is high if a fraud is reported soon.
By Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Bengaluru Police have appealed to people not to skip reporting any sort of cyber crime in nearby police stations. The police also asked citizens to be aware of phone calls that appear to be from organisers of lucky draw contests in what could be a possible trap by fraudsters.

In a public statement, Bengaluru joint commissioner Raman Gupta said: “Have you lost your money by revealing an OTP to an unknown phone caller? Did you open an unknown link and was duped by fraudsters? For any such cyber crime instances, do not delay to report in the nearby police station or calling our helpline numbers. This will lead you to get back your money and nab the criminals who are involved in cyber crimes.”

The top cop also said that the probability of getting back money is high if a fraud is reported soon. “Immediately after receiving the complaint, the police will freeze the bank accounts of the accused and trace him/her. So sooner the crime is reported, higher the probability of getting the money back. So delaying filing a complaint due to any hesitation will lead to a burn in your bank account. Let us all fight together against these cyber crimes,” said Raman Gupta.

Many fraudsters are masquerading to be organisers of lucky draw contests and have been duping people by stealing their debit and credit card details. “It is important to be strict about not sharing the details and OTP of our cards. Be aware of calls saying you won a lucky draw and immediately report them by calling helpline numbers 112 or 1930” added the join commissioner

bengaluru karnataka
Sunday, September 18, 2022
