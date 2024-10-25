‘He is our big leader’: BJP's Bommai slams Congress, says the party insulted Mallikarjun Kharge in Wayanad

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded on Friday to allegations that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was denied entry during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination filing for the Wayanad by-polls. Bommai said he has witnessed such incidents "many times, publicly," and praised Kharge as a "big leader" in Karnataka. He urged the Congress to respect Kharge as the BJP does. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"We have seen it so many times, publicly also. Kharge ji is our leader, a big leader in the state. Even though he is in Congress, we respect him," Bommai said.

Responding to BJP's allegation, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday countered that Kharge was present during Priyanka's nomination filing. Venugopal told ANI that the door was locked, and both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi waited briefly outside before entering. "How can the BJP spread these types of lies? Kharge was present there for the nomination," Venugopal said. He criticized the BJP for targeting Kharge and accused them of "spreading lies."

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan expressed shock, calling Kharge's alleged treatment by Congress "appalling," citing "utter disdain and disrespect" toward a senior Dalit leader. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added that the incident highlighted Congress's "untouchability" practices. Sarma said, "Inside (Congress), Dalits are insulted. Within the party, Dalits are treated as third-class citizens."

Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers at the district collector's office in Kalpetta on Wednesday, following a roadshow with Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi after he retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, will be contested in a by-poll scheduled for November 13.

Bommai also criticised the current Karnataka government, labelling it "anti-people, non-performing, and corrupt," while adding, “People remember the BJP government, a time of development and social justice. NDA will win all three by-polls.”