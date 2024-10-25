Bengaluru traffic menace: Wrong side driving leads to blockage at Hebbal flyover. Watch

Bengaluru’s unending traffic issue has been a major concern, and the weak civic sense of a few commuters is adding up to the daily menace. A stream of vehicles was found travelling on the wrong route at the busy Hebbal flyover, blocking the traffic, and a school bus was among those vehicles, causing serious danger to the lives of children. A stream of vehicles was found travelling on the wrong route at the busy Hebbal flyover, blocking the traffic.

Also Read - Bhavish Aggarwal slammed for 'arrogant' language in spat with Kunal Kamra: ‘Talks like a thug’

In a viral video, the blockage was observed near Hebbal flyover and commuters got out of their vehicles to flag the violations. An X user shared the video and wrote, “Brazen wrong side driving to access Hebbal flyover blocking all traffic. Kindly take action on video evidence.” The person tagged Bengaluru police to take action against the violators.

The user also highlighted the school bus that was seen in the wrong direction and wrote, “Imagine the anguish of parents to see a school bus being driven with such negligence. Today it is someone else’s child but tomorrow it could be yours.”

Also Read - Karnataka man drags traffic cop for over 100 meters on car bonnet during traffic check. Watch

Meanwhile, other Bengaluru commuters complained that such violations are leading to traffic congestion across the city. A user said, “It’s like this all over Bangalore - brazen indiscipline and disregard for traffic rules. @blrcitytraffic strict action with heavy fines is the only way probably to bring in some sense.”

A second user complained, “This is common practice when there are no cops which needs to be stopped. It’s a shame that people can’t follow rules unless some is watching. It is said that a true character is revealed when no one is watching.”

Bengaluru is already battling a longstanding traffic issue that is bringing the city to its knees. Hebbal flyover is one of the crucial bottlenecks of the city, often suffering from traffic snarls. Ongoing metro work and other flyover works are making it worse, especially during peak hours.