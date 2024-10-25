Karnataka man drags traffic cop for over 100 meters on car bonnet during traffic check. Watch

A traffic policeman in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was dragged on the bonnet of a car on Thursday when he attempted to stop the vehicle for a routine check. The incident occurred around 2 pm in front of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga.(X)

In a video circulated on social media, the accused driver, identified as cable operator Mithun Jagdale, is seen driving the car at a high speed, forcing the official to cling to the car to avoid being crushed.

According to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun, the incident occurred around 2 pm in front of Sahyadri College. While conducting routine checks, officers signalled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop. Instead, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer for over 100 meters before fleeing the scene, ANI reported.

Watch the video here:

"A Traffic Police personnel on duty narrowly escaped death after being dragged on a car bonnet on Thursday, 24th October in front of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga city. The Police personnel was dragged for over 100 meters. The incident took place around 2 pm, while Traffic Police personnel were conducting routine checks near the college. When they signalled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop, the driver sped up towards the personnel, forcing him to cling to the bonnet to avoid being crushed," Shivamogga SP Mithun told ANI.

"The accused's name is Mithun Jagadale, he worked as a cable operator. Police arrested him and investigation is on," Shivamogga SP Mithun added.

How did X users react?

Reactions to the incident on social media were critical, with one user commenting, “There was a time when people would sh!t in their pants looking at a cop.” Another lamented, “How powerless have police become! Society is going down the drain.” One user suggested a more aggressive approach, stating, “The best way to deal with immoral brutes is with brute force. Fines are for the moral and rational ones; such individuals won’t change with fines.”

(With ANI inputs)