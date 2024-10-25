This Bengaluru resident’s cook has a cook: Here’s what he pays for household help

A Bengaluru resident recently recounted a conversation with his cook, who mentioned not only having a maid but also hiring his own cook. Representational Image(Pexels)

In a conversation with his cook, the 27-year-old Reddit user discovered that not only does his cook employ a maid, but he also hires his own cook. The cook, living in a 1BHK apartment, disclosed that he pays ₹2,500 for his cook's services and ₹3,000 for maid services. In contrast, the Reddit user recalled that his previous maid charged only ₹2,000 for their smaller 2BHK apartment.

The user humorously remarked on the irony of bargaining over ₹1,000 while his cook was willingly paying more for services in a smaller 1BHK apartment, capturing the essence of "just Bangalore things."

Check out the post here:

How did the Reddit users react?

Reactions to the Reddit post were filled with humor and insight into the surprising dynamics of household staff. One user quipped, "My previous driver used to come in a Skoda Rapid," showcasing unexpected affluence. Another noted, "My colleague’s cook’s family income is more than 3 Lakhs."

One respondent exclaimed, "Recently I found out my cook took a Flight to go back to his hometown! So anything is possible," while another added a playful twist, stating, "Wait until you get to know that your cook is CEO of Cook Services."

The post on Reddit has garnered more than 900 likes and over 130 reactions on the platform,

