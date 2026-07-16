‘Sonam Wangchuk matters’: Artist draws huge graffiti on Delhi flyover wall. Watch
Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his hunger strike. Despite concerns about his health, he had refused to end it.
Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday. Drawing inspiration from this movement, artist Bewesh Adhikari took to Instagram to share a video of himself painting a massive “Sonam Matters” graffiti on a Delhi flyover wall. The clip, which features an encounter with the Delhi Police, quickly ignited a fierce online discussion. While many social media users praised the artwork for amplifying a crucial cause, others heavily criticised it as vandalism.
“SONAM WANGCHUK MATTERS. But does India care?” Bewesh Adhikari wrote on Instagram.
Also Read: Who is Gitanjali J Angmo? Meet Sonam Wangchuk’s wife and co-founder of HIAL
He continued, “For weeks, Sonam Wangchuk has continued his hunger strike. Whether you agree with him or not, his voice deserves to be heard. Before you form an opinion, hear his story.” Accompanying his post is a video showing huge graffiti on a Delhi flyover wall.
The video opens with the artist painting “Sonam Matters” in bold red letters across a flyover wall as a few passersby stop to look at the artwork. At one point, a Delhi Police vehicle pulls up to the spot, with officers seen interacting with the artist.
How did social media react?
The video immediately prompted a series of remarks on social media. An individual commented, “Love you bro, it’s so crazy.” Another expressed, “This is wrong, why are you damaging the public property? That's why civic sense is important.”
A third posted, “Educated people know the value of Sonam sir.” A fourth posted, “Nothing justifies damaging public property.
While answering some of the queries, Adhikari wrote, “A clarification: The wall in the video already had multiple graffiti, and I used an empty space among them. I did it to draw attention to Sonam Wangchuk and a cause I believe deserves to be heard. You may disagree with my choice, and that's okay. I'll be repainting the wall on the 20th.”
Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike. Despite concerns from doctors and fellow protestors, he refused to end it, saying it sends a message to the government that the protests are not serious.
In a social media post, Wangchuk shared that although he is losing muscle mass, his core and heart are functioning well. “I’m not in good shape but not so bad either...Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said. According to doctors, he has lost over 9 kg after 19 days of hunger strike.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More