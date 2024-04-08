Health minister’s wife approaches police against BJP MLA Yatnal over derogatory remark

A police compliant has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Vijayapura Basavana Gowda Patil Yatnal on Sunday for his recent remarks against Congress leader and state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and his family, people aware of the matter said. The complaint against MLA Basavana Gowda Patil Yatnal has been filed by Gundu Rao’s wife, Tabu Rao. (HT photo)

The complaint has been filed by Gundu Rao’s wife, Tabu Rao, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On Saturday, Yatnal made a derogatory remark, calling minister Rao “half Pakistani” referring to his wife’s Muslim background.

The MLA’s remark came in response to Yatnal’s reaction after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) detained BJP leader Sai Prakash of Shivamogga, who was also a witness, in connection with the Rameshwaram bomb blast that occurred on March 1.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the minister allegedly ridiculed the BJP and asked what the “saffron supporters” of the state would say on the NIA action.

Speaking to media persons outside the BJP office in Vijayapura, about the involvement of a BJP leader in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, Yatnal said that the man owned a sim card shop and that he did not know who his customers were. Asked about Dinesh’s statement on the blast case, Yatnal said, “Pakistan is in Dinesh Gundu Rao’s house. His house is half-Pakistani.”

He also sought explanations from the BJP for targeting the Congress-led state government in Karnataka over the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife, Tabu Rao on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Sanjayanagar police station. Previously, in a post on X, she urged BJP leaders to address MLA Yatnal’s inflammatory statements.

“I am not in politics. I don’t even know who Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal is. I am involved in social work beyond religion,” Tabu Rao told reporters after filing a complaint with the police. “He made such a statement against me. Is this a part of BJP’s politics to talk about someone’s wife and children? She asked if this is the respect given to women from those who always chant Bharat Mata ki Jai,” she further said.

“Dinesh Gundu Rao is in politics. Talking about him is natural. But I can’t stand talking about myself. Besides, it is enough to see the Muslim playing the card again and again. I have decided to file a criminal defamation suit soon,” she added.

Inspector of Sanjaynagar police station Bagyavathi said: “We have received a complaint from Tabu Rao today and will take necessary action on the matter.”

This is the second complaint filed against Yatnal in this same incident. On April 6, Gandhinagar Block Congress Committee President J Saravanan lodged a complaint with Seshadripuram police station on Saturday.