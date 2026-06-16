Bengaluru, A 34-year-old home guard was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in front of her daughter and mother following marital discord, police said on Tuesday.

Home guard stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter, mother

The deceased, identified as Manjula, worked as a home guard at the Mahadevapura police station here, they said.

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Police said they have arrested her husband, Pradeep Kumar , who was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Manjula had been living separately with her two children at her parents' house in Udayanagar since nearly a month due to frequent quarrels with her husband, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kumar on the pretext of reconciling with his wife went to her parents home. He apparently had been wanting Manjula to return with him to house with their children but she refused.

He allegedly fell at her feet seeking forgiveness and, while she was off guard, pulled out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

She sustained at least eight stab injuries, including on her chest and abdomen. Their 14-year-old daughter also sustained injuries on her finger as he attempted to intervene in a bid to save her mother, a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Manjula was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manjula was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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After the attack, Pradeep allegedly fled the spot and informed police that he had killed his wife. He later attempted suicide by slitting his wrists, police said.

Investigators said the couple had been married for 15 years and often argued over Kumar's addiction to betting, online gaming and alcohol, which had pushed the family into financial distress.

Police also said he suspected his wife's fidelity.

Hours before the incident, Kumar allegedly recorded selfie videos in which he said his betting habit had ruined his family and claimed that both he and his wife would die soon.

In the videos, he also blamed his mother-in-law and sister-in-law for influencing Manjula to live separately from him.

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He was taken into custody and later arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.