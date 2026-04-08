Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said that rising human-wildlife conflict has created a need to consider sterilising specific species, and that the issue should be publicly debated.

Human-wildlife conflict: Karnataka minister calls for sterilisation of select species

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He clarified that no decision has been made so far and that discussions will be held with officials and stakeholders.

"There is an increase in the number of select wildlife. In my opinion, putting some curbs on their numbers is necessary due to increased conflicts, loss of lives, and urbanisation. So there is a proposal to conduct sterilisation surgery or vaccination on select wildlife," Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment said.

Speaking to reporters, he added that no list has been prepared yet and that he plans to hold discussions on the matter with senior officials.

Noting that a related issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the minister said there are plans to submit a proposal after due deliberation.

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{{^usCountry}} "We intend to protect wildlife while ensuring that human lives are not lost. No decision has been made yet; it is still under consideration. In areas with a high number of wildlife, we are thinking about controlling it for a year or two. Other states are considering similar measures. There is a need for public debate on this," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We intend to protect wildlife while ensuring that human lives are not lost. No decision has been made yet; it is still under consideration. In areas with a high number of wildlife, we are thinking about controlling it for a year or two. Other states are considering similar measures. There is a need for public debate on this," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khandre also said the government is seriously considering the voluntary relocation of forest dwellers who wish to move out of the forest. He has asked officials to prepare a list of those willing to relocate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khandre also said the government is seriously considering the voluntary relocation of forest dwellers who wish to move out of the forest. He has asked officials to prepare a list of those willing to relocate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Once the list is ready, I will discuss the required funding with the chief minister , who also serves as Finance Minister, and the government will make a decision. Relocating forest dwellers will expand wildlife habitats and integrate those living without basic facilities into mainstream society," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Once the list is ready, I will discuss the required funding with the chief minister , who also serves as Finance Minister, and the government will make a decision. Relocating forest dwellers will expand wildlife habitats and integrate those living without basic facilities into mainstream society," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Expressing grief over the death of a coffee grower in Kodagu district due to a wild elephant attack on Wednesday, the minister said the government and the department are making every effort to prevent human-elephant conflict and assured that the government stands with the bereaved family in this difficult time.

"The government had planned to build a sanctuary to address the problem of elephants. There are some difficulties in obtaining permission from the central government. Once this is resolved, action will be taken to establish the sanctuary," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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