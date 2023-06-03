I had to bow my head to the words of Gandhis and Kharge: Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Congress’ strongman and Karnataka’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited his Kanakapura constituency on Saturday for the first time after assuming the office. He received a rousing welcome by the people of Kanakapura and told them that he had to give up the CM post, following the advice of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of Gandhi family.



DK Shivakumar said, “Your desire to see me as Karnataka’s CM will not go unfulfilled. All I request you people is to be patient. I know you have given your votes to make me the chief minister of Karnataka. But what to do? I had to bow my head to words of high command. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge advised to me to step back.”

After Congress winning the mandate in Karnataka assembly elections, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reached New Delhi and held multiple meetings with the high command for the CM post. However, after several rounds of discussions, the Congress high command decided Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. The KPCC president DK Shivakumar had to settle for the deputy CM post.

In portfolio allocation, CM Siddaramaiah kept finance, cabinet affairs, department of personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, information, infrastructure development and unallocated portfolios with him. The deputy CM DK Shivakumar got major and medium irrigation, Bengaluru city development including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).