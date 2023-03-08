Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘In 2023-24, 6 new police stations will be established in Bengaluru’: CM Bommai

‘In 2023-24, 6 new police stations will be established in Bengaluru’: CM Bommai

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 08, 2023 11:12 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that four new traffic police stations have been established to reduce the vehicle density between two traffic police stations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that four new traffic police stations have been established to reduce the vehicle density between two traffic police stations, read a statement from CMO.

Bommai said new high-end cameras are being installed for the smooth flow of traffic and to reduce the density of vehicles. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Bommai said new high-end cameras are being installed for the smooth flow of traffic and to reduce the density of vehicles. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

He said, "In 2023-24, six new police stations will come up along with 9 new law and order police stations will be established in Bengaluru City."

READ | ‘100 more Namma Clinics will be established’: Karnataka CM Bommai

CM Bommai further said that an uninterrupted vehicle movement system is being made in high-density corridors, and modern cameras are being installed to ensure safety, checking vehicle numbers and the capacity of the vehicle. A special instruction center will come up on these corridors.

Talking to reporters, he said that the government has initiated several steps for the management of vehicle density and the post of a special commissioner has been created for its high-level maintenance.

New high-end cameras are being installed for the smooth flow of traffic and to reduce the density of vehicles, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru basavaraj bommai karnataka politics + 2 more
bengaluru basavaraj bommai karnataka politics + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out