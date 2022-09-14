In Bengaluru, burglars flee with gold, diamonds from flooded villas

Not only waterlogging but the residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road also had to suffer a robbery while they were away from their flooded homes. The burglars had allegedly robbed three villas in the housing community and a police case was already registered, reports claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The News Minute reported that three house owners from the Rainbow Drive Layout found that the valuables in their homes went missing after they returned homes on Saturday night. The owners had to vacate their houses as the entire community was flooded in the water due to heavy rain on September 6 and many shifted to the residences of their friends in the locations and even stayed in hotels until the water was cleared from their houses. In their absence, the burglars had broken into abandoned homes and robbed the valuables at home.

The report added that three cases were filed under IPC Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) at Bellandur police station. A special team has also been formed to crack the case and nab the suspects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The estimated value of the total robbed items is yet to be known. However, it is reported that jewellery items like gold pendants, necklaces, diamond studs and other ornaments were among the missing items.