Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Income Tax Department raids on Bengaluru real estate firm yields crores in cash, jewellery
bengaluru news

Income Tax Department raids on Bengaluru real estate firm yields crores in cash, jewellery

Bengaluru news: The real estate firms and landowners indulged in tax evasion, the union finance ministry said, adding that the latter had failed to declare capital gains of around ₹400 crore.
Income Tax raids on Bengaluru, Hyderabad real estate companies (Representational)(HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 11:54 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Income Tax Department on Monday carried out 'search and seizure' operations on two leading real estate companies - one in Bengaluru and the other in Hyderabad. The search action covered more than 40 premises located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, the union finance ministry said in its statement. As of Tuesday morning, the raids recovered 3.50 crore in undisclosed cash and jewellery, including gold and silver, worth 18.50 crore.

The firms raided - they have not been identified so far - are in the business of construction / sale / leasing of commercial and residential space, and are also involved in the educational and hospitality sectors, the finance ministry said.

Apart from cash and jewellery, the raids also recovered documents and digital devices which may contain incriminating evidence, the ministry also said.

An initial analysis of materials seized revealed land owners signed a JDA, or joint development agreement with a Bengaluru-based developer. Land owners got super built-up area from the developer in lieu of land given for projects.

ALSO READ | Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised

However, they failed to declare the capital gains accruing from the transaction, although completion certificates for the projects have been obtained.

RELATED STORIES

The amount of such undisclosed capital gains is estimated at more than 400 crore, the finance ministry said.

Early analysis of seized documents also showed the real estate groups suppressed 90 crore income in respect of revenue recognisable from sales.

Both also evaded tax by inflating construction and development business expenses by 28 crore, the ministry added.

Further investigations are ongoing, the finance ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bengaluru hyderabad i-t scanner
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP