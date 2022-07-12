Income Tax Department raids on Bengaluru real estate firm yields crores in cash, jewellery
The Income Tax Department on Monday carried out 'search and seizure' operations on two leading real estate companies - one in Bengaluru and the other in Hyderabad. The search action covered more than 40 premises located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, the union finance ministry said in its statement. As of Tuesday morning, the raids recovered ₹3.50 crore in undisclosed cash and jewellery, including gold and silver, worth ₹18.50 crore.
The firms raided - they have not been identified so far - are in the business of construction / sale / leasing of commercial and residential space, and are also involved in the educational and hospitality sectors, the finance ministry said.
Apart from cash and jewellery, the raids also recovered documents and digital devices which may contain incriminating evidence, the ministry also said.
An initial analysis of materials seized revealed land owners signed a JDA, or joint development agreement with a Bengaluru-based developer. Land owners got super built-up area from the developer in lieu of land given for projects.
ALSO READ | Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised
However, they failed to declare the capital gains accruing from the transaction, although completion certificates for the projects have been obtained.
The amount of such undisclosed capital gains is estimated at more than ₹400 crore, the finance ministry said.
Early analysis of seized documents also showed the real estate groups suppressed ₹90 crore income in respect of revenue recognisable from sales.
Both also evaded tax by inflating construction and development business expenses by ₹28 crore, the ministry added.
Further investigations are ongoing, the finance ministry said.
-
Siddaramaiah accuses Prahlad Joshi of conspiring against Yediyurappa
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday accused Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of conspiring against BS Yediyurappa and removing him from the Chief Minister's chair. "BS Yediyurappa, who built the BJP in the state, was sent to jail and removed from the post of Chief Minister by whose conspiracy? Aren't you into it?" , Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly questioned Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Siddaramaiah attacked Prahald Joshi.
-
Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar's bodyguard, Anjan Kumar has won the hearts of many in Bengaluru after his honesty and prompt action helped return lost gold jewellery to its owner. The minister tweeted Monday about the good Samaritan on his security staff, who was also praised in a heartfelt letter by Ashwini R to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Ashwini R visited a shopping mall with her family two weeks ago.
-
Truck brushes against vehicle in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy
A truck brushed against the rear of a police vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikary's convoy near Kolkata's Kalikapur late on Monday night, police said and added no one was hurt. This was the second such incident involving Adhikary's convoy since July 1. Police said they have arrested the driver of the truck, Ram Narayan Ram, who is a resident of Bihar.
-
‘BJP is pro-rich’: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy criticized the BJP government in Karnataka and at the Centre, saying that the 'BJP is pro-rich and is looting people's money in the name of development." Kumaraswamy am not running any predatory firms. These parties will create another Sri Lanka for you. So you decide do you want such parties," said Kumaraswamy. He said that common people's money is being looted in Kerala.
-
Odisha: Three crushed to death after speeding SUV rams into auto; five critical
In a tragic incident, three villagers travelling to a local market in an autorickshaw to sell vegetables were allegedly crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Tuesday morning on NH-57 in Odisha's Sonepur district. The three deceased were identified as Guabati Jai (40), Satya Pradhan (45) and Prananath Biswal (45). The vegetable traders were heading to Sonepur to sell their weekly produce at the 'Tuesday Haat'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics