IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / India’s first hearing impaired female biker: I may not hear it, but I feel the wind
Bangalorean Bon her bike that has a sign board reading: Rider is deaf.
Bangalorean Bon her bike that has a sign board reading: Rider is deaf.
bengaluru news

India’s first hearing impaired female biker: I may not hear it, but I feel the wind

Bengaluru resident Archana Timmaraju, rides with a sticker on her bike that reads: Rider is deaf. Failure to cooperate with verbal commands means I am not hearing you.
READ FULL STORY
By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:56 PM IST

“I was born deaf; I only have 40% hearing capacity. When I was in school, kids used to make fun of me because my voice sounded like I was stammering. It was hard, but I never let it get to me. Speech therapy over the last four years has made me more confident,” says Archana Timmaraju, a Bengaluru resident, who is India’s first hearing impaired female biker, and has been riding since 2006.

The 36-year-old arts and metal sculpture teacher at Mallya Aditi International School, Bengaluru, is now all set to take on a 650 day motorcycle tour around the world, and cover 94 countries across seven continents, to spread awareness about sign language, and the needs of hearing impaired in India. Timmaraju says, “There are no colleges for the hearing impaired in India. Children are stuck after completing their schooling, and there are hardly any interpreters in colleges. We need more efforts and other methods of communication, like sign language, to be taught at a larger scale to really integrate the community (in mainstream).”

Archana Timmaraju rode from Bengaluru to Leh in 2018, along with her colleague Daniel Sundaram.
Archana Timmaraju rode from Bengaluru to Leh in 2018, along with her colleague Daniel Sundaram.

Her journey of grit and determination has made many see her with awe and respect her with admiration. “People are amazed when I tell them I’m a rider. I got my first experience of riding when a friend gave me his Yamaha RX 100 bike to train, in 2006. I eventually started riding with other bikers in Bengaluru, and that gave me immense confidence,” she says, sharing how as a hearing impaired woman riding across India she has had her share of naysayers tell her how risky this hobby is.

Talking about the challenges she had to face as a hearing impaired female rider in India, she says, “Here it’s more about the problems one faces while applying for the license. I faced difficulties in getting my license since there is a lack of understanding of rules. But eventually, it worked out for me. During my rides, I put a sticker at the back of my bike that reads: ‘Rider is deaf. Failure to cooperate with verbal commands means I am not hearing you.’ Some people make an effort to understand my needs, but I make sure I ride safely, and often keep behind lorries when the terrain is hard.”

Timmaraju remains fearlessness, and it’s this attitude that prompted her to ride from Bengaluru to Leh in 2018, along with her colleague Daniel Sundaram. Once back to the city, she start her venture Silent Expedition, to help the hearing impaired in their travels. “I wanted to face my fears, and also make people aware about the problems faced by people in my community. Wherever I go, I meet other hearing impaired riders and try to inspire them to be brave in the face of obstacles. I want more people from the community, especially women, to go on these journeys. If I can do it, everyone can do it,” she concludes.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Members of Bikers Troop Bengaluru ride to touristy spots in the city, and clean up those places.
Members of Bikers Troop Bengaluru ride to touristy spots in the city, and clean up those places.
bengaluru news

Bengaluru bikers on a mission: Cleaning up is a joyride!

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Bikers Troop Bengaluru collects trash that’s spoiling the beauty of the city, to give back to the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter objected to Karnataka's requirement for mandatory Covid-19 negative tests from visitors. (HT_PRINT)
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter objected to Karnataka's requirement for mandatory Covid-19 negative tests from visitors. (HT_PRINT)
bengaluru news

Kerala CM writes to PM over Karnataka’s mandatory Covid-19 test for visitors

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • There are just four entry points connecting Kerala and the coastal districts of Karnataka and are always busy due to daily trips by truck and bus drivers as well as students who live across the borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) take part in a protest rally against the state government's order for private schools to charge only 70% of the tuition fees in this academic year, in Bengaluru, Tuesday.(PTI)
Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) take part in a protest rally against the state government's order for private schools to charge only 70% of the tuition fees in this academic year, in Bengaluru, Tuesday.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka teachers, school officials take to streets against 30% fee cut order

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:11 AM IST
  • Parents and private schools have locked horns after schools resisted the Karnataka government order, saying that they have to pay their staff despite loss of income due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the quarry blast site at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur on Tuesday.(ANI)
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the quarry blast site at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur on Tuesday.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Panic over crackdown on illegal explosives led to Chikkaballapur blast

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • The Karnataka Police had begun a state-wide crackdown on illegal explosives after a blast in Shivamogga, chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s home constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the quarry blast site at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the quarry blast site at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
bengaluru news

‘Didn't know what was in bag’: Driver who transported explosives before blast

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Villagers felt the vibrations from the explosion even a kilometre away
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three people died after a mob went on a rampage in reaction to a communally charged Facebook post by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress legislator, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.(AFP PHOTO.)
Three people died after a mob went on a rampage in reaction to a communally charged Facebook post by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress legislator, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.(AFP PHOTO.)
bengaluru news

SDPI instigated mob, triggered B’luru riots: NIA charge sheet

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:48 AM IST
The 301-page charge sheet details how the leaders of SDPI, a political group formed in June 2009, planned to use a provocative post by the relative of a prominent politician to stoke communal riots in the KG Halli and DJ Halli neighbourhoods of Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People from Kasaragod Kerala stage a protest at Karnataka-Kerala border against Karnataka Government and Mangaluru district administration for asking to produce RT PCR test report before entering into Karnataka, in Mangaluru on Monday.(ANI)
People from Kasaragod Kerala stage a protest at Karnataka-Kerala border against Karnataka Government and Mangaluru district administration for asking to produce RT PCR test report before entering into Karnataka, in Mangaluru on Monday.(ANI)
bengaluru news

'No restrictions on inter-state travel': Karnataka govt clarifies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:34 PM IST
According to Karnataka government order, the passengers from Kerala will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before commencement of the journey, at the time of entry into the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi is escorted after being granted bail by Delhi court. She was arrested for allegedly creating a "toolkit" for the farmer protests that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
Activist Disha Ravi is escorted after being granted bail by Delhi court. She was arrested for allegedly creating a "toolkit" for the farmer protests that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
india news

Toolkit didn’t call for violence, says judge who ordered Disha Ravi release

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:04 PM IST
  • Delhi judge Dharmender Rana's order said "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
bengaluru news

Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding

By Somya Suresh, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The couple’s wedding planner tells us what went into planning the most awaited wedding in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People from Kasaragod Kerala stage a protest at Karnataka-Kerala border against Karnataka Government and Mangaluru district administration for asking to produce RT PCR test report before entering into Karnataka, in Mangaluru on Monday. (ANI)
People from Kasaragod Kerala stage a protest at Karnataka-Kerala border against Karnataka Government and Mangaluru district administration for asking to produce RT PCR test report before entering into Karnataka, in Mangaluru on Monday. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Marshals at Karnataka wedding halls to ensure Covid-19 rules followed

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Karnataka says it does not want a situation like that in Maharashtra, where cases are on the rise and fresh curbs have been introduced in a few pockets to stop the infection from spreading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka ministers CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani lashed out at supporters of the campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status (HT photo)
Karnataka ministers CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani lashed out at supporters of the campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status (HT photo)
bengaluru news

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal acting as B Team of Congress, say 2 Karnataka ministers

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Two Karnataka ministers, CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani, who belong to the sub-sect of the Lingayat community, hit out at the backers of an ongoing campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters demand merger of Belagavi district in Karnataka with Maharashtra(HT Archive)
Protesters demand merger of Belagavi district in Karnataka with Maharashtra(HT Archive)
bengaluru news

Belagavi’s Marathis accuse BJP, Congress of ignoring region

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • The Marathi speaking people in the region have sought the inclusion of Belagavi, Karwar, Balki, Bidar and Nipani with Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 22, eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Shivamogga. (AP)
On January 22, eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Shivamogga. (AP)
bengaluru news

6 die in dynamite blast in Karnataka; second such incident in a month

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The minister in charge of the district said the explosives belonged to a quarry that was closed down on February 7 for not storing explosives properly and not having an engineer at the site
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Karnataka officials at the borders,those who wish to enter the state have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.(AP file photo)
According to Karnataka officials at the borders,those who wish to enter the state have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.(AP file photo)
bengaluru news

Covid-19 protocols: Karnataka closes borders with Kerala again

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Long queues of vehicles could be seen in the border areas since morning as Karnataka authorities sealed many roads, including national highways and restricted entry only for those with Covid-19 negative certificates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving in the state to have a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.(Reuters file photo)
Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving in the state to have a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.(Reuters file photo)
bengaluru news

Covid-19: No restrictions on inter-state travel, says Karnataka govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Health Minister K Sudhakar, while stating this, also cautioned people against negligence towards observing protocol and of stricter steps if the number of cases increase and said marshals would be deployed to monitor weddings as they were taking place without following any norms or guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP