Investors' Conclave for mining sector to be held in Bengaluru on December 3

Union coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday announced a two-city investors summit - to be held in Mumbai on Thursday and in Bengaluru on Saturday - and said the event would help interested parties to 'realise the potential of the mining sector in India'.

"We are conducting a conclave on commercial cold mine auctions and various opportunities in the mining sector of the country. The conclave will be organised in Bengaluru and Mumbai... in Bengaluru the conclave will be on December 3," the union minister said.

He added that Karnataka chief minister Basavarj Bommai would be at the event.

The minister further said the conclave 'stresses on the capability of mega auctions of various commercial mines and will expose the investors to possibilities in this area'.

"India is among the fastest growing economies in the world and energy is the key requirement to fuel the economic growth," he said.

The same conclave will be conducted on December 1 in Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will address potential investors.

