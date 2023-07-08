Jain monk missing for 2 days allegedly murdered in Karnataka: Report

Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, a Jain monk, who was missing for the last two days, has allegedly been murdered in Karnataka, media reports claimed on Saturday. Two people have been detained by the state police in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported. Their identities have not been revealed yet.

The monk was reported missing on Thursday by the manager of the ashram where he used to stay. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The monk used to stay at an ashram - the Jain Basadi at Nandi Parvata - in Hirekudi village, Chikodi taluk of the Belagavi district, for the past 15 years. He was reported missing on Thursday by Bheemappa Ugare, the manager of the ashram, the agency added. Cops are now on the lookout for the monk's mortal remains.

"On July 6, manager of the Basadi, Bheemappa Ugare, lodged a complaint about the missing Jain Muni. We started investigation and detained two people in connection with the case. Our search is on for the body," Police sources have told the agency.

It is further being reported that the monk was in the practice of lending money, and the suspects had allegedly borrowed some from him, according to police inquiry. "Prima facie, it appears that the monk was murdered for money-related matter," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)