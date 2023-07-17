Opposition has never considered JDS a part of them, says former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the opposition parties have never considered the regional party a part of them. He was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru ahead of the big opposition meeting to be held in the city today.

Responding to a question on whether the JD(S) will be a part of the “mahagathbandhan”, he said, “The opposition never considered JD(S) a part of them. So, there is no question of JD(S) being a part of any Mahagathbandhan.”

He also addressed speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD(S) could join hands ahead of Lok Sabha polls coming up next year, saying that he is yet to receive an invitation from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the saffron party.

“The NDA has not invited our party for any meeting. We will see on that front,” he said.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's statement, Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “We know that for JD(S), secular politics is something which they don't truly believe in. They have always had alliances with BJP even before. So, this is nothing new. I think the tag of Janata Dal (Secular) needs to go. They should accept that they will do anything for the sake of power. They have no principles, no ideology. Only power matters to them and Mr Kumaraswamy. I think it will have a deep impact on JD(S) in Karnataka. It will be the end of JD(S) in Karnataka.”

Recently, leaders from both the BJP and the JD(S) have dropped hints that the parties could come to an understanding ahead of Lok Sabha polls. BJP stalwart and former CM B S Yediyurappa earlier said that the two parties would fight the Congress government in Karnataka together.

Kumaraswamy had also stated that his party will take a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls when the situation arises. BJP's Basavaraj Bommai also indicated that the alliance is in talks, saying that Kumaraswamy has expressed “certain feelings” and the discussions will continue in that direction.

