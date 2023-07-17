Arvind Kejriwal posters put up in Bengaluru ahead of opposition meet

With the Congress party breaking its "silence" and openly declaring its support to AAP in its fight against the Centre's Ordinance over control of Delhi's bureaucrats, posters of Arvind Kejriwal were put up in Bengaluru on Sunday, along with several opposition leaders, who will attend the big opposition meeting to be held here. Poster of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is put up on the eve of the Opposition meeting, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

However, Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) in the national capital on Sunday to decide whether to participate in the July 17-18 opposition meeting.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha labelled the grand old party's clear stance on the Ordinance issue as a "positive development".

READ | Mega Opposition meet in Bengaluru vs big NDA huddle in Delhi this week. Top points

Taking to Twitter, Chaddha said, "Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development."

The meet in Bengaluru is scheduled with the purpose of uniting the opposition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general assembly polls in 2024.

Top leaders of at least 24 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Karnataka's Bengaluru from July 17 to 18.

According to sources, eight new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties' efforts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

READ | ‘Are we fools’?: AAP tweets video of Atishi pulling up officials at relief camp

Earlier on Saturday, Congress communications department head, Jairam Ramesh indicated to oppose the Bill on Centre's Ordinance in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 20.

Jairam Ramesh said that the country's federal structure is under attack and "we will seek a debate on this in the upcoming session of Parliament."

"We have 5-6 big issues on which we would definitely seek a debate in both the houses of Parliament...including the attack on the federal structure," he said.

"The issue of attack on (country's) federal structure is being done directly by the Central government itself. There are some examples where this attack is happening on behalf of the persons appointed by them (Centre). This is a direct attack on the elected government," Jairam Ramesh said, adding that the Congress has always been fighting against it, and will continue to fight, inside or outside the Parliament.