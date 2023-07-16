‘Are we fools’?: AAP tweets video of Atishi pulling up officials at relief camp

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi on Sunday visited a relief camp set up to shelter those who were affected by floods. The Aam Aadmi Party shared the video of the minister inspecting the arrangements and questioning the officials after she found that the facilities were not up to the mark.



“What are you doing for the past four days? We are tired of saying the arrangements here are not up to the mark. Are we fools? All you do is say ‘All Is Ok’ on the WhatsApp group every evening. Where the fans, lights and toilets?” the minister is heard pulling up the officials.



The minister is seen inspecting a toilet which was very filthy. She later interacts with a team of doctors who are catering the patients amid flies all around. Atishi then reprimands the SDM present there. Delhi minister Atishi questions officials at a relief camp in Delhi.(Twitter/Aam Aadmi Party)

“Atishi met the flood victims at relief camps and questioned the SDM on finding lapses. The situation has arisen because several officers feel they only need to listen to the LG who is unaware of ground realities. Effect of Centre's ordinance", the AAP tweeted in Hindi.



Earlier today, chief minister Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi government will pay ₹10,000 to each of the flood-affected families. He also announced that the government will set up camps to help people who lost their documents like Aadhaar cards in the flood and the children who lost their books.



Like Atishi, Kejriwal visited a relief camp at a school in North Delhi's Mori Gate and inspected the arrangements there. “I personally visited a relief camp set up in a school at Mori Gate to oversee the arrangements. Along with providing shelter for the affected people, arrangements for food, water, and toilets have been made”, the chief minister tweeted.

