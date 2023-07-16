Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi flood LIVE updates: 3 drown in water-filled pit in Dwarka, probe underway
Live

Delhi flood LIVE updates: 3 drown in water-filled pit in Dwarka, probe underway

Jul 16, 2023 07:23 AM IST
OPEN APP

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Get all the latest updates on flood-like situation in the national Capital here.

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: As the water level of the Yamuna River continue to recede, situation of waterlogging prevails after the national capital received fresh spell of rain on Saturday evening. Similarly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall today, keeping Delhiites on tenterhooks.

A view of the flooded Civil Lines area as the Yamuna water flows above danger level
A view of the flooded Civil Lines area as the Yamuna water flows above danger level(Hindustan Times)

At 11pm, the river flowed at 206.54m, down from 207.98m at 11pm on Friday but still well above the danger mark of 205.33m. Areas such as Rajghat, ITO area, Salimgarh underpass, parts of Mukherjee Nagar, Yamuna Bazar, Hakikat Nagar and Jaitpur were still waterlogged.

However, some key roads including Vikas Marg, Metcalfe Café Road, ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan as well as some closed parts of the Ring Road and Boulevard Road have been reopened despite having some water on these stretches. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 16, 2023 07:22 AM IST

    Delhi flood live: ITO, Akshardham areas remain flooded

    As waterlogging continues in low-lying areas of the national capital despite the receding water level of the Yamuna River, the ITO and Akshardham areas remained flooded.

    At 6 am on Sunday, the water level of the Yamuna recorded at the Old Railway Bridge was 206.14 meters.

  • Jul 16, 2023 06:27 AM IST

    Severe waterlogging in Delhi

  • Jul 16, 2023 06:16 AM IST

    More rain to follow today. What IMD says

    Parts of Delhi received a short but intense spell of rain on Saturday evening, leading to localised situations of waterlogging, and traffic snarls in some areas of the Capital. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, with light to moderate rain in the latter part of the day. Read more

  • Jul 16, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    Going out today? Avoid these routes to steer clear of traffic congestion

    According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late on Saturday night, traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

    Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged. Read more

  • Jul 16, 2023 06:13 AM IST

    Delhi flood misery: What people saved, and what they left behind

    A teary-eyed, wistful Priyanka wanted to get hold of just a few of her belongings. A necklace, she said, was one of them, gifted by her friends on her birthday. What was left with her were her schoolbag and textbooks, as it was when she returned from school on July 12 to see that her home in Jaitpur’s Vishwakarma colony was in knee-deep water. Read more

  • Jul 16, 2023 06:11 AM IST

    3 boys drown in water pit of under-construction golf course in Dwarka

    Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday.

    The police received information around 8 pm that three boys had entered the water but did not come out, a senior officer said.

    It was found that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the premises of the under-construction golf course, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
floods delhi rain

Delhi flood LIVE: 3 drown in water-filled pit in Dwarka, probe underway

delhi news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 07:23 AM IST

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Get all the latest updates on flood-like situation in the national Capital here.

A view of the flooded Civil Lines area as the Yamuna water flows above danger level(Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk

Delhi rain: Traffic police advise to avoid these routes due to waterlogging

Traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

Commuters out during a heavy rain spell(Hindustan Times)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 04:59 AM IST
ANI |

‘Not a natural calamity’: Delhi, Haryana continue to clash over Hathnikund water

While the AAP-led Delhi govt allege releasing of water towards the Capital a ‘calculated plan’, the Haryana govt accused them of evading responsibilities.

Between July 9 and 13, the amount of water released by the barrage varied between 9,300 and 359,000 cusecs.(Rahul Singh)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

Delhi floods: AAP ministers set to take up district-wise relief work in Capital

The 22km stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi passes through six districts, parts of which are flooded by river or due to the backflow of drains

Swathes of land are seen inundated with water from the swollen river Yamuna in New Delhi on Saturday. (AP)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi floods: Repairs at ITO barrage on track, 1 jammed gate open

The ITO regulator broke on Thursday around 7pm because of which water from the Yamuna gushed into the city

Indian Navy divers get ready to clean the silt from the gates of ITO barrage. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 11:55 PM IST
BySnehil Sinha

Homes submerged in Delhi floods — What people saved, and what they left behind

As waters entered homes people were left with little time to escape, forcing many to leave behind valuables and important papers

Khushiyal Kumar, a vegetable farmer, ventured back home with a private diver, swimming around two kilometres, only to get a trunk filled with some documents, clothes and a Solar panel. (HT PHOTO)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 04:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

Delhi floods: Chandrawal, Wazirabad water plants likely to be open today

Meanwhile, residents in the impacted areas that span over 13 assembly constituencies claimed that the shortage has led to a sharp spike in prices of bottled water cans

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an inspection of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. (ANI)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 11:56 PM IST
ByParas Singh

How the 1978 flood led to Delhi strengthening its embankments

The flood in 1978 in Delhi led to the construction of higher embankments and additional bunds, which have protected the city from subsequent floods

HT Image
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 11:46 PM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok

As Delhi’s floodwaters recede, city hit by rain; IMD says more ahead

No rain was recorded in the Capital till 5.30 pm on Saturday, but parts of the city received an intense spell of rain between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm

Despite the rain, there was no increase in the water levels of the Yamuna. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 05:33 AM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok

With CUET results out, DU to begin UG admission process from July 17

There are about 71,000 seats offered in undergraduate programmes and as of July 11, there were 228,398 registrations and 167,940 submitted applications

DU offers 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations in 68 colleges. (HT Photo)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 11:42 PM IST
ByAshna Bhutani

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Noida; traffic jams due to waterlogging in many areas

Fresh showers battered parts of Delhi and adjoining cities including Noida on Saturday evening.

Commuters on road as rains lashed Noida on Saturday.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 08:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Barakhamba Road, 10 fire engines at spot

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

Fire in Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 08:06 PM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

‘Conspiracy against...': AAP minister seeks action against 3 officers over flood

Bharadwaj alleged the three officers allegedly ignored the directions of the ministers which led to the flooding of VIP areas in Lutyens' Delhi.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (File)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 06:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

'Apologise': BJP to Kejriwal for Delhi flood, blames AAP's inaction, corruption

Gaurav Bhatia & party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma alleged that the flood was caused by lack of desilting of Yamuna in the last eight years.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia(HT File)
delhi news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 05:56 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Amid flood mayhem, Delhi Metro clocks over 60 lakh daily passenger journeys

Delhi is reeling under flood-like situation due to overflowing of Yamuna river since this week.

A Delhi Metro train passes by as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)
delhi news
Published on Jul 15, 2023 04:36 PM IST
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aryan Prakash
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out