As Delhi’s floodwaters recede, city hit by rain; IMD says more ahead

Jul 15, 2023 11:46 PM IST

No rain was recorded in the Capital till 5.30 pm on Saturday, but parts of the city received an intense spell of rain between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm

New Delhi Parts of Delhi received a short but intense spell of rain on Saturday evening, leading to localised situations of waterlogging, and traffic snarls in some areas of the Capital. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, with light to moderate rain in the latter part of the day.

Despite the rain, there was no increase in the water levels of the Yamuna. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)
Despite the rain, there was no increase in the water levels of the Yamuna, which continued to recede, dropping to 206.54mat 11pm, down from its record levels of 208.66 on July 13.

No rain was recorded in the Capital till 5.30 pm on Saturday, but parts of the city received an intense spell of rain between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

IMD data showed between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm, the Safdarjung observatory — representative of Delhi’s weather — recorded 12.8mm of rainfall. During the same period, Lodhi Road, Palam and Pusa recorded 11 mm, 18.2mm and 29.5 mm rainfall, respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD said the monsoon trough is currently south of Delhi. “As the monsoon trough has come closer to Delhi, Delhi saw light to moderate rain on Saturday. This trough will move towards the foothills now, bringing heavy rain there,” he said.

The spell of rain kept Delhi cool, with the Capital’s maximum temperature recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius (°C), one degree below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 27.1°C. The maximum and minimum on Sunday is forecast to hover around 34°C and 26°C, respectively.

Delhi’s pollution levels, meanwhile, deteriorated but continued to remain in the “satisfactory” zone. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was 100, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reading at 4pm, against 73 a day earlier. Forecasts show Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the satisfactory zone till Tuesday.

