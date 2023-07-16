Delhi rain: Traffic police advise commuters to avoid these routes due to waterlogging

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion across the national capital. Commuters out during a heavy rain spell(Hindustan Times)

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late on Saturday night, traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.

Reportedly, these areas witnessed severe waterlogging after a fresh spell of rain on Saturday. Commuters complained of facing inconvenience in reaching their destination.

At places like, Tuglak Road, trees were also uprooted during rain, hampering vehicular movement.

“Due to rains in evening hours, some roads have been affected by waterlogging and fallen trees. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience,” the Delhi traffic police advisory read.

Notably, several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.

People are seen grappling with the water logging. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, Saturday. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm, Saturday. on Friday, the water level was recorded at 207.98 meters at 11 pm.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days.

Later in the day, Delhi traffic police said that traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging opposite Apollo, Jasola metro station which caused slow movement of traffic near Sarita Vihar flyover."Commuters are advised to plan their route accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said.