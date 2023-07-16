CM-headed apex panel for flood control has not met for last 2 years: Delhi LG office

Even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting of ministers and directed them to take charge of six districts in the Capital inundated by floodwaters from the Yamuna, the officials from the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) House have flagged that the “apex committee meant for flood control headed by the Delhi chief minister has not met for the last two years”. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with revenue minister Atishi visited relief camps in flood-affected areas on Sunday (Twitter Photo)

Responding, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led- government said they have been regularly reviewing flood and water logging issues with irrigation & flood control (I&FC) minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi jointly and the CM has also been monitoring the situation.

In a bid to strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts for around 25,000 people displaced or affected, Kejriwal on Sunday, accompanied by Atishi visited a flood relief camp in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Mori Gate in north Delhi. Delhi minister Bharadwaj too inspected a relief camp in Mayur Vihar. Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena also inspected flood-affected areas in Delhi’s Raj Ghat area today.

Also Read: Delhi floods: Yamuna Bank metro station reopened for public as water recedes

The 22-km stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi passes through six districts, parts of which are flooded by the river or due to the rise in the water level and backflow of drains.

An LG House official stated that the compulsory meeting of the apex flood control committee should have taken place by the end of June.

“As chairman of the committee, the chief minister chose not to let the meeting happen this year despite the revenue department moving a file to this effect on June 19. Even last year, the meeting was not held. The flood control order issued this year was without the apex committee meeting and without preceding preparations,” the official added.

The CM-headed high power committee consists of all Delhi government ministers, members of parliament, four MLAs, the chief secretary, the commissioner of police, an MCD commissioner, heads of NDMC, DJB, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army, a member of Central Water Commission and other stakeholders.

The panel is expected to monitor danger levels, safeguard vulnerable points and ensure coordination between various agencies of the Delhi government, the government of India, the army and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The panel is scheduled to meet every year before the onset of the monsoon towards the end of June in order to review the situation at hand and pass a flood control order for that year.

“The panel takes into account the threats and projections, assesses preparedness and ensures coordination mechanism between various departments and agencies to handle any eventuality,” an official aware of the development said.

According to a June 19 order issued by the East district magistrate who is the nodal officer of this apex committee, a proposal was forwarded to the chief minister of Delhi for suggesting a suitable time for a meeting in the last week of June and it notes that “during last year 2022, no formal apex committee meeting was held” and the flood control order was issued by deputy chief minister.

The file was returned on June 26 with a note which says, “Hon’ble CM has desired that the Hon’ble Minister (Revenue) may convene the meeting”. HT has seen a copy of the documents.

“Revenue minister Atishi also did not convene a meeting of the apex committee but an order was issued by her OSD (officer on special duty) to hold a short meeting on June 30. The DM office issued a notice on June 27 for this short meeting but even this short meeting did not happen as the minister was busy avoiding the oath of the new DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) Chairman. A second meeting was held on July 6 after which a ‘half-baked flood control’ order was issued without taking the main stakeholders into confidence”, an LG house official alleged.

Also Read: Delhi floods: AAP ministers set to take up district-wise relief work in Capital

The official added that Delhi ministers are blaming everyone for the floods but the government has none other but to blame itself. The AAP-led Delhi government has said that the “Flood Control Order was issued as per the due process and while keeping Delhi’s historical data in mind.”

The operations of the critical panel include monitoring danger levels, and flashing warnings. The first warning is when water discharge from Hathini Kund exceeds 100,000 cusec in Yamuna and 35,000 cusec in Najafgarh Drain. The second is when water from Hathini Kund exceeds 300,000 cusec in Yamuna and 70,000 cusec in Najafgarh Drain and a third level warning is when it exceeds 500,000 cusec from Hathini Kund. The panel can call for assistance from the army and issue directions for safeguarding vulnerable points.

In an official response, the Delhi government stated that it had been regularly reviewing flood and water logging issues from May itself.

“On May 9, I&FC minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and PWD minister Atishi jointly chaired a meeting where all departments including PWD, MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), I&FC, DJB (Delhi Jal Board), DDA (Delhi Development Authority) & NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) were present and preparations for floods and water logging reviewed. After that, regular interdepartmental meetings have been taking place to iron out any issues regarding floods and water logging. The chief minister has been monitoring the situation himself as well. The Flood Control Order was issued as per the due process, keeping Delhi’s historical data in mind.”