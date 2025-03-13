Kannada actress Ranya Rao received protocol assistance on DGP father's orders, constable reveals in DRI probe

The constable who assisted Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, has revealed that Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao, the actor's stepfather, had personally instructed him to facilitate her airport protocols, stated multiple reports. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport in the first week of March 3. (Facebook/ Ranya Rao)

During questioning by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the protocol officer, Basavaraj, stated that he was merely following directives from senior officials. His role was limited to ensuring smooth arrivals and departures for Ranya Rao based on orders from the top brass.

The DRI had apprehended Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 after she was found in possession of 14.8 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately ₹12.56 crore.

Meanwhile, a constable stationed at the Kempegowda Airport Police Station refuted any links to gold smuggling. He maintained that his engagement with the actor was strictly professional and restricted to carrying out protocol duties.

The case has now taken a political turn, with the BJP criticizing the Karnataka government for retracting the CID probe into the high-profile gold smuggling incident. The party has further alleged that a prominent minister is involved in shielding the actor.

On the other hand, the Congress has hit back, accusing the BJP of previously allocating 12 acres of land to Ranya Rao for setting up a TMT steel bar manufacturing unit.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has assured that investigations are ongoing. With the CBI stepping in, he expressed confidence that the truth will emerge soon.