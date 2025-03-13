Menu Explore
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
DK Shivakumar to represent Karnataka at DMK’s anti-delimitation meeting in Chennai

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 05:10 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has sent Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to an anti-delimitation meeting in Chennai on March 22, organized by MK Stalin. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has designated Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to represent the state at a crucial ‘anti-delimitation’ meeting in Chennai on March 22, organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin. The meeting aims to bring together regional parties to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise, which has sparked concerns over its impact on state autonomy and federalism.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

In a letter dated March 13, Siddaramaiah acknowledged the significance of the issue, particularly regarding the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on new population benchmarks. He expressed his willingness to be part of the discussions but cited prior commitments that prevent him from attending in person. “Although I would like to participate in the meeting, due to my schedule, I am unable to do so. Therefore, I have requested Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take part in the deliberations,” he wrote.

Ahead of the meeting, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy and Rajya Sabha MP Mohammed Abdullah Ismail met Siddaramaiah at his residence, Cauvery, on Wednesday. The discussion focused on the ongoing protests against what the DMK describes as the Centre’s "anti-democratic and anti-Southern stance." During the meeting, Siddaramaiah expressed concerns over the central government’s policies, alleging that they undermine democratic values and weaken federalism.

MK Stalin has been vocal about the need for a collective effort to counter the delimitation proposal, calling it a direct assault on federal principles. To strengthen opposition, he has invited representatives from multiple regional parties to participate in the Joint Action Committee meeting on March 22 in Chennai, where strategies to challenge the proposal will be discussed.

(With ANI inputs)

Thursday, March 13, 2025
