Kannada actor Rishab Shetty met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday and submitted a list of problems that might affect the people of the state who are living around the forest area. The Kantara actor also said that the chief minister has swiftly responded to his concerns and assured an action plan. Kantara actor Rishab Shetty meets CM Basavaraj Bommai. Here's why

Rishab Shetty shared a video in which he said, “After shooting for Kantara, I had spent some time with people who are living in and around forest areas in Karnataka. During that phase, I learned about the various challenges of people who live close to mother nature and put all efforts into protecting it. As we are entering into the summer, there is a need for forest watchers to spot forest fires and alert the government about them. I prepared a list of such issues and submitted it to the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai”

CM Bommai also said that his government will resolve the issues of forest dwellers and thanked Rishab for bringing up the problems to the government. He wrote, “The proud director of Karnataka @shetty_rishab who introduced the original culture-heritage of our land to the world through the film Kantara, discussed with the forest dwellers and presented their problems before us. The government is also eager to resolve all these issues at the earliest.”

In Kantara, Rishab played the role of ‘Shiva’, a young forest dweller from the interiors of Karnataka. The Kannada movie that released in 2022 turned out to be a pan Indian blockbuster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Rishab Shetty in his recent visit to Bengaluru.