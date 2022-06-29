Karnataka: 25-year-old gambling addict lands in jail after fake abduction story

A young man by the name of Varun Nayak - from Karnataka's Udupi - landed himself in judicial custody after confessing that he faked his own abduction and attempted to extort ₹5 lakh in 'ransom' from his parents, news agency PTI reported.

The 25-year-old is addicted to gambling and was in Goa with friends when he decided to fake his kidnapping. PTI quoted sources as saying that the man had discontinued his studies earlier and is currently unemployed.

Nayak called his parents using mobile phones belonging to his friends and told them he had been abducted by strangers who were demanding ₹5 lakh. Udupi police - put on the case after Nayak's worried parents lodged a kidnapping complaint - tracked Nayak's location using his own phone.

Nayak was found in a casino in Goa and was brought back to Udupi on Tuesday. Upon interrogation, he confessed to having faked his abduction as he wanted money to gamble.

Nayak was brought to a court which remanded him to prison.

(With Inputs from PTI)