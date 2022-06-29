Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: 25-year-old gambling addict lands in jail after fake abduction story

25-year-old Udupi man picked up from a Goa casino and sent to jail after he faked his own abduction to extort ₹5 lakh from his parents for his gambling addiction, news agency PTI reported.
A 25-year-old man landed himself in jail for faking his own abduction to extort 5 lakhs from his parents to further his gambling addiction. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 04:32 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A young man by the name of Varun Nayak - from Karnataka's Udupi - landed himself in judicial custody after confessing that he faked his own abduction and attempted to extort 5 lakh in 'ransom' from his parents, news agency PTI reported.

The 25-year-old is addicted to gambling and was in Goa with friends when he decided to fake his kidnapping. PTI quoted sources as saying that the man had discontinued his studies earlier and is currently unemployed.

Nayak called his parents using mobile phones belonging to his friends and told them he had been abducted by strangers who were demanding 5 lakh. Udupi police - put on the case after Nayak's worried parents lodged a kidnapping complaint - tracked Nayak's location using his own phone.

Nayak was found in a casino in Goa and was brought back to Udupi on Tuesday. Upon interrogation, he confessed to having faked his abduction as he wanted money to gamble.

Nayak was brought to a court which remanded him to prison.

(With Inputs from PTI)

