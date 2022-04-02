Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
- A 12-year-old PUBG addicted boy make a hoax call about a bomb being planted at the Yelahanka railway station to delay the departure of his classmate which would cause him to stop playing.
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. The authorities promptly responded and shut down the station for 90 minutes, but found it to be a hoax.
Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. His call, which came at the Railway Helpline at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, caused a scare, making authorities seal off the station for search operations.
After a thorough scan involving the Railway protection Forces (RPF), anti-sabotage squad and the dog squad, it was established that the call was a prank. Railway authorities then tried to contact his number several times, but the mobile had been switched off.
The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him. According to, The News Indian Express authorities traced the last available location of the PUBG-addicted boy through the phone and found out that it was a house at Vinayak Nagar in Yelahanka.
The security scans and checks reportedly delayed all the trains coming to and going from the Yelahanka station by nearly two hours. The News Indian Express quoted the Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh, as saying that the state police bomb disposal squad had to give the station a written clearance from them to resume operations at the station, which came at about 4.15 p.m., and all trains were able to restart operations by 5 p.m.
The boy's parents were provided counselling on how to advise him regarding the incident, with police in plain clothes also visiting his residence to counsel him. No charges are being pressed against the boy since he is a minor, reports said.
In similar news, a class 10 student was shot and injured in Hyderabad by his friend over a dispute which developed over playing the PUBG mobile game.
In Jaipur, a class 12 student, who was a PUBG addict, committed suicide after his parents refused to gift him a phone on his birthday. This incident occurred in mid-February this year.
