Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: ECI's flying squad checks DK Shivakumar's chopper
- ECI's flying squad checked Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada.
Karnataka Election 2023 Highlights: Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, for which results are due May 13. With the crucial poll approaching fast, all major parties are stepping up their campaigns and taking out roadshows.
While BJP national chief JP Nadda held a rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Karnataka BJP leaders to take stock of the party's poll preparations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Udupi on April 27 for his own campaign.
The Election Commission meanwhile found that a total of 3,044 nominations were in order, during the scrutiny on Friday. The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's nomination was also accepted from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, the Karnataka Congress said on Friday.
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:19 PM
'People will not believe in BJP's Lingayat CM campaign': Jagadish Shettar
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined Congress said that people will not believe in the BJP's Lingayat CM campaign and that they are intelligent enough not to support such a party.
Speaking to ANI, Shettar said, "Many Lingayat leaders left BJP. Hurting my self-respect means hurting the people of the region, which will affect the vote bank of the BJP. The people of the state are wise enough not to cast their vote for BJP."
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:19 PM
Over 3,000 validly nominated candidates in fray after scrutiny
A total of 3,044 validly nominated candidates are in the fray for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, after their nominations were found to be in order during the scrutiny on Friday.
(PTI)
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 01:46 PM
ECI's flying squad checks DK Shivakumar's chopper
Flying squad of the Election Commission and officials conducted a check of the helicopter used by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada. The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper.
“Nothing wrong in that. They have done their duty,” Shivakumar said.
(ANI)
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 12:52 PM
Rahul Gandhi to visit Udupi on April 27
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Udupi on April 27 for the Karnataka election campaign ahead of the May 10 elections to the state assembly. Gandhi would address the fishermen community in Uchila in the district to understand their problems and sufferings.
(PTI)
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 12:13 PM
Amit Shah’s road show on Bengaluru's outskirts cancelled due to rain
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said. Shah arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.
(PTI)
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 11:09 AM
Several injured after BJP and JDS workers clash in Tumakuru
Several persons were injured after a clash erupted between supporters of BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), police officials informed on Friday. In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.
"Two BJP workers, identified as Mubarak Pasha and Nazir, were injured. They were attacked by JDS workers," a BJP official said.
(ANI)
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 10:17 AM
JP Nadda holds roadshow, Amit Shah meets state leaders in Karnataka
The BJP has stepped up its campaign for the Karnataka assembly polls with party chief JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting Karnataka BJP leaders on his three-day visit to the state to take stock of the party's poll preparations.
Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli but it was cancelled due to rain.