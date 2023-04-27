Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with state party workers

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As the assembly election approaches fast, campaigns from both the BJP and the Congress have intensified, with many union ministers, senior leaders and star campaigners touring the state for rallies and roadshows.

These include union defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and many more. Rahul Gandhi is also set to address a massive rally in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Leaders also launched scathing attacks on one another, with former CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa slamming BJP turncoats Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, saying that they will pay for betraying the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly polls. "I can write with my blood that he will lose this election on a Congress ticket,” he said about Shettar.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.