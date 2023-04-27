Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with state party workers
- It's raining campaigns, rallies and roadshows in Karnataka as union ministers and senior leaders flock to the state ahead of the May 10 assembly election.
These include union defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and many more. Rahul Gandhi is also set to address a massive rally in Mangaluru on Thursday.
Leaders also launched scathing attacks on one another, with former CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa slamming BJP turncoats Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, saying that they will pay for betraying the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly polls. "I can write with my blood that he will lose this election on a Congress ticket,” he said about Shettar.
Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.
‘I will visit Karnataka in couple of days’: PM Modi during virtual interaction with state party workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interaction with Karnataka BJP workers virtually where he said, “I will visit Karnataka in a couple of days to receive the blessings of the people of the state. BJP leaders who have campaigned in the state have said that they received a lot of affection from the people there. This shows people's confidence in BJP.” (ANI)
‘Corruption has increased every time Cong has come to power’: Rajnath
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who recently recovered from Covid-19, on Wednesday said corruption has increased every time Congress has come to power. He was speaking at a public gathering in Jamkhandi, Belagavi. “Every Congress govt at centre has been accused of corruption, some ministers of their cabinet had to go to jail but since nine years there is BJP govt in our country....neither our PM nor any minister has any taint of corruption,” he said. (ANI)